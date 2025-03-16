DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks had high expectations for the 2024-25 season following their NBA Finals appearance last year. However, the Mavs' 2024-25 campaign has not gone according to plan. The roster has been decimated by injuries, while a surprising Luka Doncic trade stole headlines before the deadline in February. While speaking to reporters ahead of the Mavericks' game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, Jason Kidd focused on the injury element while addressing the Mavs' previous preseason expectations.

“It’s part of the sport, injuries take place,” Kidd told reporters. “You have to continue to just keep pushing forward… For us, understanding that expectations are a part of it. But being able to continue to push forward, play hard. Two things that we can control, our energy and effort and that’s what this group is doing.”

Mavericks battling despite injury trouble

The Mavericks would obviously love to avoid injuries, but it isn't something they can completely control. Sure, Dallas can proceed with caution and do everything they can to keep their players healthy, but injuries are an unfortunate part of professional sports.

The Mavericks have dealt with more injuries than most teams, however. Yet, Dallas is still 10th in the Western Conference standings. This is a Mavericks team that is going to continue to give everything they have on the floor. Earning victories with a plethora of injuries is a difficult task to accomplish, but the Mavs will continue to give “energy and effort” as Kidd said.

The Mavericks enter play on Sunday with a 33-35 overall record. Dallas holds a one and a half game lead over the Phoenix Suns for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. It goes without saying, but every game moving forward will be crucial as the Mavs hope to earn a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament.