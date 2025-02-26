LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers are set to host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. Of course, it will be the first time that Doncic plays against the Mavs in his career. Dallas head coach Jason Kidd made an honest admission about Doncic and LeBron James before the contest.

“Probably two of the greatest quarterbacks in the game,” Kidd said of the Lakers superstars.

Kidd also praised James and Doncic's basketball intelligence. The former Hall of Fame point guard knows that both stars understand the game at an elite level. Dallas needs to play a smart game on Tuesday in order to defeat Luka, LeBron and the Lakers.

Luka Doncic leading Lakers alongside LeBron James

The Mavs shocked the entire sports world before the NBA Trade Deadline by dealing Luka Doncic to the Lakers. The deal saw Anthony Davis and Max Christie return to Dallas as part of the trade.

Davis is currently out with a left adductor strain. Christie, however, has played well since the trade. Mavs fans have still voiced frustration over the decision to trade Doncic, but Christie's impressive play has helped matters.

Doncic has endured his share of ups and downs since the deal came to fruition. It goes without saying, but there was always going to be a difficult transition period. After all, Doncic had previously spent his entire career in Dallas with the Mavs. The trade was unexpected as well, so Luka is still adjusting to playing with a new team.

With that being said, Doncic may have added motivation against his former team on Tuesday night. One has to imagine that Luka Doncic would love nothing more than to have a big game while leading his new team to a crucial victory.

The game projects to be competitive without question.