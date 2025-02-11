The abrupt end of the Luka Doncic era in Dallas left so much pain for Dallas Mavericks fans — and understandably so. Doncic was the Mavs' franchise player, someone many consider an untradeable piece. But clearly, Nico Harrison and the Mavericks did not share the same view, as Dallas decided to pull off the unthinkable, trading the 25-year-old Slovenian to the Los Angeles Lakers just several months after Doncic led the team to an NBA Finals appearance.

Mavs star shooting guard Klay Thompson acknowledges Dallas fans' frustration over the Doncic trade but at the same time, he reassured the team's supporters that there is still hope for the franchise.

“I mean, you can acknowledge it and understand the frustration,” the 35-year-old Thompson said following the Mavericks' 129-128 home loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings on Monday (h/t Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints).

“Because Luka [Doncic] was that great, and he was all bred here. So when you feel like you grew up with someone, it hurts to lose them, especially to a team in your conference,” Thompson continued.

The four-time NBA champion then expressed his belief in the Mavericks' potential to succeed in the future even after Doncic's departure.

“But I signed here, and so did everyone else who had the opportunity to for a reason, and that's because we believe in the opportunity ahead of us. And that's the ability to win. And it's not our job to get deflated because people are upset. Our job is to try and convince them that there's really great days ahead. Not just for this year, but for the next few years. I really believe that we can do something incredibly special.”

On paper, the Mavericks have a roster that looks competitive. Getting Anthony Davis was huge for Dallas, but it did not take long before the Mavericks experienced firsthand why the superstar big man had always kept Lakers fans on the edge.

Davis is out for multiple weeks after suffering a left adductor strain injury, leaving the like of Thompson, Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie and another newcomer, Max Christie to find a way to keep the team's head above water until at least Davis' return to action.