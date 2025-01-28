Klay Thompson's days making it to the All-Star team may be over, especially now that he's been relegated to more of a supporting role on the Dallas Mavericks, but that doesn't mean that he won't be participating at all any longer during the weekend's festivities. One popular suggestion from fans was to expand last year's special Three-Point Contest between Thompson's Golden State Warriors Splash Brother Stephen Curry and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu — a thrilling battle that the latter nearly won.

The popular suggestion was to include both Thompson and Caitlin Clark and make it a two versus two. While nothing is final yet, the Mavericks guard is looking forward to participating in such an event, if ever Adam Silver and the rest of the league office decide to include this in this year's All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.

“That would be fun. I don't know the details… But it would be cool to be a part of,” Thompson said after the Mavericks' dominant 130-108 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday, per ClutchPoints beat reporter Joey Mistretta.

If there was enough fan clamor for such an event to be included, then it's hard to imagine the league not acquiescing to fan demand. After all, last year's contest between Curry and Ionescu was a rousing success, and if Thompson and Clark were to be involved, it's hard to imagine how such a spectacle could go sideways. Clark, especially, is a big draw considering how magnetic she is and how many eyes she drew to the WNBA as a rookie.

The Mavericks guard may not be the player he once was, but he is still one of the greatest three-point marksmen in the history of the NBA, and he is well worth the inclusion in what would surely be one of the biggest highlights of this year's All-Star Weekend.

Mavericks guard Klay Thompson's 2016 Three-Point Contest triumph will live long in the memory

Klay Thompson may not have won during his most recent involvement in the Three-Point Contest, but his 2016 breakthrough will live long in the memory. Who could forget the time when it was Thompson and Stephen Curry trading blow after blow in Toronto, with the former defeating his much more ballyhooed Splash Brother?

The Mavericks guard still got plenty of three-point marksmanship gas left in the tank, and he will for sure titillate fans once he gets the call to participate in such an exciting event.