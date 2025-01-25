The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly optimistic about Luka Doncic's potential return before the All-Star break, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. The All-Star break is scheduled for February 14-16 in San Francisco, offering a potential target for the star guard’s recovery from a left calf strain.

Doncic sustained the injury during the Mavericks' 105-99 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Christmas Day. The 24-year-old played only 16 minutes before exiting, contributing 14 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a steal in the contest.

At the time of the loss, the Mavericks held a strong 19-11 record. However, Doncic’s absence has significantly impacted the team, as they have gone 5-10 since then, slipping to 24-21 and falling to seventh in the Western Conference standings.

Mavericks navigate struggles amid Luka Doncic's injury absence

The Mavericks, however, showed resilience on Thursday night, snapping a two-game skid with a 121-115 victory over the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (36-8).

Spencer Dinwiddie led the way in scoring with 28 points and three assists, while PJ Washington delivered a dominant all-around performance with 22 points, 19 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks. The win marked a critical moment for Dallas as they fight to remain competitive in a tightly contested playoff race.

The Mavericks face another crucial matchup on Saturday night, taking on the Boston Celtics (31-14) in a rematch of last season’s NBA Finals. While Doncic’s absence continues to be felt, the team remains hopeful for his return to stabilize their position in the standings.

Before the injury, Doncic was putting together another standout season, averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and a career-high 2.0 steals per game. He has been shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc across the 22 games he has played.

With optimism surrounding Doncic’s recovery, the Mavericks are eyeing his return as a much-needed boost to regain their momentum heading into the latter half of the season. Further updates on his progress are expected in the coming weeks.