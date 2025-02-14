Max Christie started his career with the Dallas Mavericks in a way that not even Luka Doncic accomplished.

Since the Mavericks acquired him from the Los Angeles Lakers before the NBA trade deadline, Christie has been on a scoring tear for his new team. After his first five games, he scored 15 or more points in each of those contests.

In this stretch, he joined a class of three other Mavericks. The list includes Monta Ellis, Jamal Mashburn and Kyrie Irving.

Not even Doncic achieved the feat, despite his elite scoring talent. His first career game saw him put up 10 points against the Phoenix Suns in the 2018-19 season, making him ineligible for the list from the beginning.

How Max Christie, Mavericks played against Heat

Max Christie continued his rhythm in the Dallas Mavericks' latest matchup against the Miami Heat on Thursday night.

The Mavericks, being shorthanded with several starters out, persevered to beat the Heat by a final score of 118-113. They went back and forth throughout the game, but Dallas made key plays down the stretch to get the win.

Christie extended the aforementioned streak to six, finishing with 19 points, five rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Dante Exum led the team in scoring with 27 points and four assists, Spencer Dinwiddie put up 18 points and six assists, while Kessler Edwards provided 15 points and nine rebounds.

Dallas improved to 30-26 with the win, holding the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are one game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Mavericks now enter the NBA All Star break. Kyrie Irving will represent them in the All Star Game. They will resume play on Feb. 21 against the New Orleans Pelicans.