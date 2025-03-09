DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks were defeated by the Phoenix Suns 125-116 on Sunday afternoon. Naji Marshall led the Mavs, scoring a career-high 34 points. The Mavs forward added 10 assists and nine rebounds. Following the game, Marshall spoke to reporters about his play against the Suns.

“Just trying to keep the pace high, push the pace,” Marshall said of his offensive mindset on the floor right now. “Rebound and push, get stops. Rebound and push.”

Marshall entered the game averaging 11.7 points per outing on 49.4 percent shooting from the field. He is doing everything he can to help the Mavericks amid all of the injuries.

“He's been playing great, he's giving everything he has,” Mavs head coach Jason Kidd said of Marshall. “We appreciate the effort that he's given. We're going to need that tomorrow night (against the San Antonio Spurs). Hopefully he can do it again tomorrow night.

“The biggest thing is our health. Our health has been bad so if he can stay healthy I think he has a chance to have some success.”

Naji Marshall making significant impact for short-handed Mavericks

Marshall is stepping up without question. The Mavericks continue to deal with injuries, however. Three more players suffered injury concerns on Sunday.

Kessler Edwards and Dwight Powell collided into one another, and Edwards needed stitches as a result. Kidd believes Powell will receive stitches as well. Additionally, Brandon Williams left the game with a hamstring injury.

Naji Marshall's added offensive aggressiveness is likely due to the fact that the Mavs are extremely short-handed at the moment. His play has been crucial, but winning games on a consistent basis is unquestionably challenging while the roster is battling no shortage of injuries.

The Mavs are now set to begin a three-game road trip. However, they will get to stay in Texas for the duration of the trip.

The Mavericks will play the Spurs in San Antonio on Monday and Wednesday before traveling to Houston for a matchup with the Rockets on Friday. Dallas will return home to host the Philadelphia 76ers next Sunday.