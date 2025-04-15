Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison called for a meeting with the media in a private discussion that did not include cameras or voice recording equipment. The meeting was called for Harrison to openly talk about the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

In what has seemingly become a disaster for Dallas, the 52-year-old general manager doesn't see it that way. Despite Doncic going ballistic for the Lakers in both of his appearances against the Mavericks and the entire fanbase screaming “Fire Nico” chants any chance they get, Harrison admits that he has “no regrets” during his private meeting with the media, according to Briauna Brown of CBS Sports.

“There's no regrets on the trade,” Harrison said during a round table discussion. “Part of it is doing the best thing for the Mavs.”

Nico Harrison explained that, when healthy, the Mavericks have one of, if not, the best frontcourt in the NBA. Additionally, he also claims that every trade he's completed has been “met with scrutiny.”

In Luka Doncic's first game in Dallas since the trade, the organization shared a touching tribute video before tip-off. The 26-year-old guard was brought to tears and admitted he wasn't sure if he could play in the game. Instead, Doncic ended the evening with 45 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis, the star the Mavericks traded for in the Doncic deal, finished the contest with 13 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists.

With the Mavericks preparing for its play-in game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Nico Harrison is for whatever reason opening up about the trade that's caused so much turmoil. It's not entirely clear why he decided now was the time to do so, as it seems more like a distraction than anything else. Especially for a team attempting to still make the playoffs despite outside noise that has dominated the back half of the season.