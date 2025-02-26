On Tuesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in a tightly contested game at the Crypto.com Arena in what marked Luka Doncic's first game against his former team. The Mavericks overall did a solid job defending Doncic, but ultimately, the team wasn't able to give Kyrie Irving enough help on offense to come away with a victory.

The Mavericks have had a bad case of the injury bug in recent weeks, as Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, and Dereck Lively are all currently out of the lineup. This has forced some bench players to have to step up into larger roles as of late, including forward Kessler Edwards, who started the game on Tuesday vs the Lakers and didn't exactly have the best night.

One person who was not thrilled with what he saw was former NBA journeyman Nik Stauskas, who took to his account on X, formerly Twitter, to share his opinion.

“I mean no disrespect by this,” wrote Stauskas. “Asking as a happily retired player lol. How in the hell does Kessler Edwards have a job in the NBA? Let alone a starter for a team coming off an NBA finals run. I’m just confused as to what his strengths are and what he does to impact a game?”

Generally, when someone prefaces a comment by claiming that they mean no disrespect, it's a safe bet that disrespect is coming.

Fans were quick to call out Stauskas for his unwarranted comments.

“Kessler is better than you ever were bc at least he can defend. You were a cone and couldn’t play. This team has 6 guys hurt idiot,” wrote one user on X.

“This would make sense if you were ever any good in the NBA,” chimed in another.

Others were questioning what Stauskas was really trying to say with his post.

“Nik, are you saying this is politics? I mean, Ive seen Kessler play and he shows you flashes of what he can potentially do. Can he put it all together? Time will tell,” wrote one user.