Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving agreed to a three-year extension with hopes of helping a franchise with championship aspirations reach its ultimate goal. After a devastating ACL injury ended his season, Irving's three-year, $119 million deal gives the Mavericks options too add a starter during free agency, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

However, had Irving not declined the last year of his contract, the Mavericks would not have been able to use their taxpayer mid-level exception, per Charania.

“Kyrie Irving had a $43 million player option. And what made his decision so important is if he opted into that deal, the Mavericks would not have had the ability to go out and use their taxpayer mid-level exception of over $5 million to go get a starting-caliber player they feel can come in a start while Kyrie Irving is out potentially until January or February, with that torn ACL,” Charania said.

“So, they've been in negotiation for the past week or so to figure out what does it look like for Kyrie Irving as a member of the Dallas Mavericks. So, if he'd opted in, they'd have had some issues. But they were able to reach an agreement on a three-year, $119 million deal,” Charania concluded.

Kyrie Irving's ‘championship' message after Mavericks extension

After Kyrie Irving re-signed with the Mavericks, he spoke to ESPN's Shams Charania about his re-commitment to the organization with three reasons why it was an easy decision.

“I actually spoke to Kyrie Irving late last night and he told me his decision was made for three reasons. One, he wanted to show commitment to Dallas. He feels like they've been committed to him. He wants to build a legacy in Dallas,” Charania said. “We know what happened in Brooklyn. There was tremoultous exit out of Brooklyn. Now, he feels he's in a home environment. And the third pillar is he really does believe. You can hear it in his voice that this team can win a championship when he's whole again.

"They're going to have Cooper Flagg. They have arguabally the best frontcourt in the league with Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis, Derek Lively II, and Daniel Gafford. They have Klay Thompson at the wing as a shooter. So, we'll see how Nico Harrison and that organization is able to round out this roster," Charania concluded.

Irving averaged 24.7 points on 47.3% shooting, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals for the Mavs in 2024-25.