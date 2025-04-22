One day after Nico Harrison made a shocking admission regarding Luka Doncic, Stephen A Smith was dumbfounded. It takes a lot to make him perplexed, but the Dallas Mavericks general manager seemed to do the trick.

When asked about Harrison's comments on First Take, Smith had a simple answer.

.@stephenasmith reacts to Mavs GM Nico Harrison's end of season press conference 👀 "You didn't know to what degree the fans loved Luka Doncic? … Where the hell do you live at?" 😅 pic.twitter.com/idutuvkXWm — First Take (@FirstTake) April 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

“You didn't know to what degree the fans loved Luka Doncic?” Smith said. “Where the hell do you live at?”

Although the comments come across as humorous, Smith is echoing what many across the NBA are thinking. Doncic loved the city of Dallas and claimed it to be his home.

Even though he was abruptly traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Slovenian superstar sees it as his home. During his first game back, Doncic was seen crying at the Mavericks tribute video to him.

It was evident that he didn't want to leave. Regardless of that sentiment, Harrison didn't seem to care, and still doesn't seem to care.

Saying that he didn't know how big of an impact Doncic had on the city is asinine, to put it respectfully.

Stephen A Smith doesn't understand Mavericks' Nico Harrison

Again, trading away a franchise player isn't for the faint of heart. However, for the Mavericks general manager, he didn't seem to mind.

Funny enough, the player they traded for, Anthony Davis, had no idea the trade went down.

Dallas gifted the Lakers a generational player on a silver platter. Even with the trade though, it wasn't about the transaction. It was about the legacy Doncic was cementing in the city.

After all, the Mavericks made the 2024 NBA Finals with Doncic and Kyrie Irving leading the way. It was likely the start of something special.

Doncic is only 26, and has plenty of years left in the tank. Especially with his play style, his game can age gracefully.

What would've been a lasting legacy has now been tarnished by one man's decision. Even if the Mavericks didn't make the playoffs with Doncic, it's not worth trading a franchise superstar.

It's enraged plenty of fans, with them chanting “Fire Nico”, referencing his job security. Funny enough, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka was shocked about the initial offer of Davis for Doncic. That's besides the point, though.

At the end of the day, Smith might've put a PG spin on how others would've reacted to Harrison's comments. At this point, there might not be anything to save Harrison from the fire he created.