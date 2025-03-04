The second half of the Dalla Mavericks' 2024-25 season has become a disaster.

Following significant injuries to Anthony Davis and Daniel Gafford, the Mavericks suffered another blow. Star guard Kyrie Irving suffered a torn ACL against the Sacramento Kings on Monday, being out for the rest of the year.

This had NFL analyst Field Yates provide a timeline of what has happened to the Mavericks since the start of February. What he showed emphasizes how negatively impactful the injuries have derailed the team's season after trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“In the past 30 days the Mavs have: Traded Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, had Anthony Davis on the floor for 31 minutes before he got hurt, lost starting C Daniel Gafford to a knee injury for at least 6 weeks (with Derrick Lively already out), Now lost Kyrie Irving for the season due to a torn ACL. Just devastating,” Yates said.

What lies ahead for Mavericks after injuries

Mavericks hit with double whammy injury update after Kyrie Irving’s torn ACL

The Dallas Mavericks find themselves in a huge predicament they didn't expect after trading away Luka Doncic.

With Kyrie Irving now out for the year, they will hope for Anthony Davis to return from his injury soon. Daniel Gafford won't be back until April, meaning the Mavericks' frontcourt will be thin for a longer period of time. In the meantime, they will turn to Klay Thompson, Spencer Dinwiddie and Max Christie among others to step up in their teammates' absences.

Dallas currently has a 32-30 record on the season, holding the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are one game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Clippers.

Following Monday's loss to the Kings, the Mavericks will look to rebound in their next matchup. They face the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.