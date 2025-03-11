The Dallas Mavericks have been battling multiple injuries since early February, being short of players they can put out each game. However, they are unable to sign players in free agency for one key reason.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon evaluated the condition of the Mavericks given their recent struggles. The team lost Kyrie Irving for the year, Anthony Davis is recovering from an adductor strain, while Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II remain out until April.

However, MacMahon explained that they are unable to sign free agents due to a financial restriction.

“The Mavericks can't add any reinforcements despite having an open roster spot — and more than enough injuries to qualify for a hardship roster exception — because they are only $51,000 below the salary cap's first apron and cannot exceed that threshold. A 10-day contract pays $119,972,” MacMahon wrote.

What's next for Mavericks amid injury woes

It is certainly a frustrating situation for the Dallas Mavericks to deal with, knowing they have no choice but to wait for some of their players to return from injury. This includes Anthony Davis but excludes Kyrie Irving.

The Mavericks have lost five straight games, including seven of their last 10. They are in danger of falling out of the play-in, as they hope to return to the playoffs for the second straight year.

Dallas currently has a 32-33 record on the season, holding the 10th spot of the Western Conference standings. They are two games behind the Sacramento Kings and 3.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers.

They are 6-10 since the start of February. In this frame, Dallas has been averaging 111 points on 45.6% shooting from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc. However, they are conceding 119 points on shooting splits of 49.2% and 36% in those respective areas.

The Mavericks prepare for their upcoming road matchup on Monday night. They face the San Antonio Spurs 8:30 p.m. ET.