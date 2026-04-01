The Denver Broncos have been looking for ways to improve this offseason on the heels of their run to the 2025-26 AFC Championship Game. The team recently swung a trade for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to give Bo Nix another target downfield.

However, not everyone is so convinced that Nix is for sure going to be the starting quarterback in Denver to open up next year, with Mike Florio of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk recently reporting that “There’s talk of the Broncos possibly bringing (Aaron) Rodgers in for a visit. The motivation comes from the possibility that current starter Bo Nix won’t be fully and completely back to 100 percent when Week 1 rolls around.”

Still, not everyone is on board with that speculation.

“Aaron Rodgers is not coming to Denver for a visit. When the Broncos take the field to start OTAs, they will be quarterbacked by Bo Nix. Carry on,” reported Nick Kosmider of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports went so far as to state that Florio's reporting was nothing more than an April Fool's prank.

“There is ‘less than a zero percent chance' Aaron Rodgers will visit with the Broncos, per source. It’s April Fools and that story is completely false. Along those lines, Bo Nix will be 100% for the offseason program, 100% for preseason and 100% for Week 1. Absolutely zero concern for Bo’s health,” reported Stevens on X.

Rodgers played for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season and had mixed results, turning in a disastrous performance in the playoffs against the Houston Texans that had some wondering whether or not he might call it quits.

Clearly, insiders for the Broncos don't believe his next chapter will be in the Mile High City.