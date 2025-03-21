The Denver Nuggets will visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at Moda Center. Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for the matchup with a left ankle impingement, while Jamal Murray is questionable with a right ankle sprain.

Here's everything we know about both players' injuries and playing statuses vs. the Trail Blazers.

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray injury status vs. Trail Blazers

Jokic and Murray missed the Nuggets' previous two games due to their injuries. The former's third consecutive absence during a tightly contested playoff race indicates his ankle ailment is causing significant discomfort.

A questionable tag for Murray on Friday indicates he's still managing his ankle sprain but will have a chance to return vs. the Trail Blazers.

The Nuggets sit in third place in the Western Conference standings at 44-26, one game behind the Houston Rockets for second and a half-game ahead of the Lakers with 12 remaining. Aaron Gordon has led Denver in the last two games amid Jokic and Murray's absences, averaging 32.0 points and 8.5 rebounds on 62/60/90 shooting splits.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers have won three straight following a five-game losing streak. Portland is two games behind the Phoenix Suns for the West's final play-in spot.

So, regarding whether Jamal Murray is playing tonight vs. the Trail Blazers, the Nuggets have cautiously approached the star guard's ankle sprain. However, they need every win possible to secure a top seed in the West playoff bracket.

Nuggets injury report

Trey Alexander: Out – G League – Two-Way

Christian Braun: Probable – Left Foot; Strain

Aaron Gordon: Probable – Right Calf; Injury Management/Left Ankle Sprain

DaRon Holmes II: Out – Right Achilles Tendon; Repair

Nikola Jokic: Out – Left Ankle; Impingement

Jamal Murray: Questionable – Right Ankle; Sprain

Julian Strawther: Out – Left Knee; Sprain

Trail Blazers injury report

Deandre Ayton: Out – Left Calf; Strain

Jerami Grand: Doubtful – Right Knee; Tendinitis

Jabari Walker: Out – Concussion Protocol

Robert Williams III: Out – Left Knee; Injury Management