The Denver Nuggets will visit the Golden State Warriors on Friday night at Chase Center. Jamal Murray is questionable on the team's injury report due to right hamstring inflammation.

Here's everything we know about Murray's injury and playing status vs. the Warriors.

Jamal Murray injury status vs. Warriors

Murray has missed the Nuggets' previous three games due to his hamstring injury. Denver listed him as questionable for Tuesday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs before ruling him out. Another questionable tag indicates he's still managing the injury but will have a chance to suit up vs. the Warriors.

Murray has finished the season strong after a rough start, averaging 24.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists on 51/42/93 shooting splits over his last 33 appearances.

The Nuggets have lost their last two games with the star guard sidelined. Denver suffered a heartbreaking 140-139 double overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. They fell 113-106 to the Spurs on Wednesday, with Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun missing the game.

Michael Malone's squad has posted a 10-11 record over its last 22 games with Jokic, Murray and Gordon battling injuries. The Nuggets rank 14th in offense, 23rd in defense and 21st in net rating (-1.4) during that span.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have won four straight since welcoming Stephen Curry back from a pelvic injury. Steve Kerr's squad will be on the second night of a back-to-back vs. the Nuggets after Thursday's 123-116 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Friday's game will have significant playoff seeding ramifications. Despite their losing skid, the Nuggets sit in third place in the Western Conference standings at 47-30, a half-game ahead of the Lakers and 1.5 ahead of the Warriors with five remaining. A Golden State win would pull them within a half-game of the third seed.

Jokic (Left Ankle; Impingement), Gordon (Right Calf Injury Management) and Braun (Left Foot; Strain) are probable for the matchup.

So, regarding whether Jamal Murray is playing tonight vs. the Warriors, the Nuggets shouldn't rush him back if he's at risk for further injury with the playoffs approaching. However, a win would go a long way towards securing the third seed.

Nuggets injury report

Christian Braun: Probable – Injury/Illness – Left Foot; Strain

Aaron Gordon: Probable – Injury/Illness – Illness; /Right Calf Injury Management

DaRon Holmes II: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Achilles Tendon; Repair

Nikola Jokic: Probable – Injury/Illness – Left Ankle; Impingement

Jamal Murray: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Hamstring; Inflammation

Julian Strawther: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Sprain

Peyton Watson: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Knee; Inflammation

Warriors injury report

(Not yet submitted)