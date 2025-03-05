The Denver Nuggets will host the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at Ball Arena. Nikola Jokic is questionable on the team's injury report due to left ankle inflammation.

Here's everything we know about Jokic's injury and playing status vs. the Kings.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Nikola Jokic injury status vs. Kings

Jokic appeared to tweak his ankle on the opening tip of Sunday's 110-103 loss to the Boston Celtics. He had a noticeable limp throughout the first quarter of the game. However, he brushed off questions about whether he was injured following the performance.

“Yeah, I've limped basically the past 14 years,” Jokic told ESPN's Tim Bontemps when asked about him limping throughout the game.

Expand Tweet

A questionable tag for Wednesday's matchup indicates Jokic's ankle tweak shouldn't be a long-term issue, but the Nuggets will have to manage it in the short-term. The reigning MVP will have a chance to suit up vs. Sacramento.

Jokic has put together another MVP-caliber campaign this season, averaging a career-high 28.9 points per game on 58/44/82 shooting splits with 12.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game. His stellar play has kept the Nuggets in the mix atop the Western Conference.

Denver sits third in the standings at 39-22, a half-game behind the Los Angeles Lakers for second.

Meanwhile, Sacramento won seven of its last nine following a 2-6 skid under interim head coach Doug Christie. The Kings are battling to avoid the Western Conference play-in tournament. They sit in eighth place at 32-28, a half-game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for seventh and one game behind the Golden State Warriors for sixth.

So, when it comes to the question of if Nikola Jokic is playing tonight vs. the Kings, ensuring their top player's long-term health should be the Nuggets' overwhelming priority. However, with the team already severely shorthanded, a Jokic absence would be extremely difficult to overcome.

Nuggets injury report

Trey Alexander: Out – G-League – Two-Way

Vlatko Cancar: Questionable – Left Knee; Surgery Rehabilitation

Aaron Gordon: Questionable – Left Ankle; Sprain

PJ Hall: Out – G League – Two-Way

DaRon Holmes II: Out – Right Achilles Tendon; Repair

Nikola Jokic: Questionable – Left Ankle; Inflammation

Zeke Nnaji: Questionable – Left Ankle; Sprain

Julian Strawther: Out – Left Knee; Sprain

Peyton Watson: Questionable – Right Knee; Sprain

Kings injury report

Isaiah Crawford: Out – G League – Two-Way

Mason Jones: Out – G League – Two-Way

Malik Monk: Questionable – Right Toe; Sprain

Domantas Sabonis: Out – Left Hamstring; Strain