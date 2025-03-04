ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Sacramento Kings and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The Sacramento Kings (32-28) visit the Denver Nuggets (39-22) on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at Ball Arena. The Kings aim to extend their four-game winning streak against the formidable Nuggets. Nikola Jokic leads Denver with impressive averages of 28.9 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per game. Sacramento counters with Domantas Sabonis, who's posting 19.5 points, 14.1 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per contest. The Nuggets have won two of their three meetings this season, including a 132-123 victory in January. With Denver's strong home record and the Kings' struggles on the road, this matchup promises to be an exciting clash between two Western Conference playoff contenders.

Here are the Kings-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Nuggets Odds

Sacramento Kings: +6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +220

Denver Nuggets: -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -270

Over: 236 (-108)

Under: 236 (-112)

How To Watch Kings vs. Nuggets

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, NBA League Pass

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sacramento Kings have a strong case to upset the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, thanks to their recent surge under interim head coach Doug Christie. The Kings are riding a three-game winning streak and have shown significant improvement in their three-point shooting and defense. With Domantas Sabonis anchoring the interior (19.5 points, 14.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists per game) and with Zach Levine and DeMar DeRozan adding scoring versatility, the Kings possess a balanced offensive attack that can challenge Denver’s defense. Additionally, Christie’s free-flowing offensive system has unlocked Sacramento’s potential, allowing them to average 118.6 points over their last 10 games.

Another key factor is Sacramento’s ability to adjust and compete against elite opponents. In their January matchup with Denver, the Kings rallied from a 25-point deficit to nearly steal the game late, showcasing their resilience. If they can limit turnovers and control the glass—areas where they’ve improved recently—they can neutralize Nikola Jokic’s dominance in the paint. Furthermore, Malik Monk’s playmaking and perimeter shooting provide an additional spark that could exploit Denver’s defensive lapses. With momentum on their side and a renewed sense of confidence, the Kings are well-positioned to pull off a statement win in Denver and continue climbing the Western Conference standings.

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Denver Nuggets are poised to secure a victory against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, leveraging their home-court advantage and the unstoppable force that is Nikola Jokic. The reigning MVP has been in phenomenal form this season, averaging a near triple-double with 28.9 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per game. Jokic's ability to dominate in multiple facets of the game, coupled with his impressive shooting efficiency (57.8% from the field and 44.3% from three-point range), makes him a nightmare for any defense to contain. The Nuggets' offensive rating of 120.0, ranking second in the league, showcases their potent scoring ability that the Kings' 24th-ranked defense (allowing 116.3 points per game) will struggle to contain.

Furthermore, the Nuggets' supporting cast has stepped up recently, with players like Michael Porter Jr. providing additional firepower to complement Jokic's all-around game. Denver's improved defensive efficiency, ranking 8th since the trade deadline, gives them a significant edge over Sacramento's inconsistent offense. The Kings have struggled against physical, offensive-minded squads this season, and the Nuggets fit that bill perfectly. With Denver's recent momentum, winning 7 out of their last 10 games, and their strong home record, they are well-positioned to exploit Sacramento's weaknesses and secure a crucial victory in their push for Western Conference supremacy.

Final Kings-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

The Denver Nuggets host the Sacramento Kings at Ball Arena on Wednesday in a crucial Western Conference matchup. The Nuggets, led by the incomparable Nikola Jokic (28.9 PPG, 12.7 RPG, 10.4 APG), have won two of their three meetings with the Kings this season and look to continue their dominance at home. Sacramento enters on a three-game winning streak, showing improved form under interim coach Doug Christie. Domantas Sabonis (19.5 PPG, 14.1 RPG, 6.2 APG) leads the Kings' balanced attack, which has averaged 118.6 points over their last 10 games.

While the Kings' recent surge is impressive, Denver's home-court advantage (20-9 at Ball Arena) and Jokic's MVP-caliber play give them the edge. The Nuggets' improved defense since the trade deadline, ranking 8th in efficiency, could be the difference-maker against Sacramento's high-scoring offense. In a competitive game that remains close through three quarters, the Nuggets pull away late behind Jokic's brilliance and timely three-point shooting from Michael Porter Jr to not only come away with the victory but cover the spread on their homecourt on Wednesday night.

Final Kings-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -6.5 (-115), Over 236 (-108)