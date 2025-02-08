This year's NBA trade deadline was jam-packed with jaw-dropping moves. The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers set the NBA world ablaze with a blockbuster Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis exchange. And yet, despite all the big moves around the league, the Denver Nuggets decided to stand pat and made no trades before the deadline.

Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth was criticized for not making any trades, as many fans consider the team to be a player or two away from contending for another NBA Championship. While the Nuggets' 2023 NBA Championship-winning roster still stands somewhat intact, their bench has seen its fair share of struggles and is considered to be one of the team's biggest weaknesses.

According to Booth, the Nuggets weren't as quiet at the trade deadline as some thought.

“This trade deadline was a little bit different from the last one. I think we had a little bit to work with asset-wise. But I think the best way to describe it is we either had to go big or do nothing,” said Booth. “We definitely liked some guys in the market. Thought we had some traction in a couple different situations. Other teams just beat us out with their offers, or we just didn't feel like it was the right use of our assets.”

Calvin Booth aware of holes in Nuggets' roster

Prior to the start of the season, Booth admitted that the Nuggets have “nine real guys” on the roster. As we near the final stretch of the season, it seems that number has shrunk a bit. He is also very aware of the significant gap between the starters and the bench.

“It's really difficult to determine our starting lineup, right? We have six or seven starters, and we have a drop-off after that,” said Booth. “And I think that's not an insult to anybody, to Julian (Strawther) or any of the other guys on the roster. But I just think that's where we're at. I think those six or seven guys have played that well.”

Sitting at 33-19 and in third place in the Western Conference, it seems the Nuggets are going to fully rely on their starters to carry them into the playoffs.