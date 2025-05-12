In today’s day and age of high scoring, high octane offenses in the NBA, Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Nuggets and Thunder was anything but. Although the Thunder evened up the series against the Nuggets with a 92-87 Game 4 win, it was one of the lowest scoring games of the playoffs. So much so that Nuggets interim head coach David Adelman called the game ‘disgusting,’ as per Jake Shapiro of Denver Sports 104.3.

“You give their team credit. A really disgusting basketball game, those guys made plays and enough plays, pushed them over the edge to win the game,” David Adelman said following the Nuggets Game 4 loss.

During a brief interview during a timeout period, Thunder star Chet Holmgren explained that the cause for the slow start by both teams could have been due to the quick turnaround period. Game 3 between these two teams went into overtime on Friday night, followed by an early start time on Sunday. Holmgren likened it to a playoff equivalent of a back-to-back.

At the end of the first quarter, the score was 17-8 in favor of the Thunder. Whether it was fatigue or something else, both teams couldn’t seem to put the ball in the basket. But with Game 4 coming down the stretch as both Games 1 and 3 of this series have, it was the Thunder who held on to win.

With the exception of Game 2, each game in this series has come down to the final possessions of the fourth quarter, and overtime in the case of Game 3. And it’s been the Nuggets who have made all the big plays. The Thunder, who are the youngest team in the NBA, showed veteran poise on Sunday in avoiding a 3-1 deficit.

The Thunder will now head home for Game 5 having taken back homecourt advantage. Game 5 is schedule for Tuesday.