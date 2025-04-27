As soon as Aaron Gordon won the game for the Denver Nuggets against the Los Angeles Clippers, head coach David Adelman was as shocked as anyone.

Following the game, Vic Lombardi on X (formerly Twitter) detailed a conversation with Adelman regarding Gordon's shot.

Shot attempt. Adelman was asked if that was an attempted oop. He said “no”.

“I probably would have lied and said, ‘Yeah we drew that sucker up in the huddle.'”

On the final play, center Nikola Jokic put up a 3-pointer. If went off the iron, and Gordon hit a put-back dunk to seal the game. After nearly blowing a lead, Gordon's 13th and 14th points of the night were the most important.

Either way, the Nuggets have tied the series at two games apiece. However, both of Denver's wins have come in crunch time.

In Game 1, it was an overtime thriller. In Game 4, it was a put-back dunk.

Aaron Gordon's dunk had Nuggets' David Adelman stunned

There are plenty of things to stun a first-year head coach. Although Adelman took over abruptly for the fired Michael Malone, he's seen a fair share of impressive things.

Funny enough, Gordon might've made history. According to ESPN PR, this was the first buzzer-beating dunk in postseason history. As the head coach said, though, he didn't draw up a play.

Luckily though, the beauty of basketball is sometimes in its spontaneity. Things like these are a dime a dozen, and are rare.

For the Nuggets, they'll take whatever they can get. After nearly squandering a 20-point lead, they managed to win Saturday's game.

Now, both teams will head back to Denver for a likely series-deciding Game 5.

After all, Adelman's squad won Game 1 theatrically. Could the same theatrics be on display for Game 5? Time will tell if that transpires.

At the end of the day, the NBA playoffs and this series have provided some of the most entertaining yet competitive basketball.