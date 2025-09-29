Michael Porter Jr. has been busy this offseason. Following his trade from the Denver Nuggets to the Brooklyn Nets, the star forward has drawn attention for several eyebrow-raising comments during podcast appearances.

When asked about Porter Jr. at Nuggets media day, David Adelman made a joke about his former player's social media tour.

“Mike was incredible for us. Over the years he spent here, what he went through with his body, what he gave to the city of Denver, and what he's given to social media right now, is something. We're gonna miss Michael,” Adelman said.

Porter Jr. has gained viral attention through several appearances on his own podcast, “Curious Mike,” as well as on other shows.

Michael Porter Jr. scaling back from podcasting with NBA training camp underway

The 27-year-old has drawn criticism for several comments about the WNBA, his dating life, and other subjects. While many consider his views controversial, Porter Jr. said his podcast has always been a vehicle to express himself.

“The podcast I started years ago. I think it's important for players to be able to kind of have a say in their own narrative,” he said at Nets Media Day. “That was part of it. I've had a podcast for a while, so it's nothing new. It was honestly just having more attention to detail in my life. I read a book, and it was just that thing you put off for the future, spend a day doing it now. So I honestly just gave it more effort because you have 24 hours in a day, I'm obviously not going to be in the gym all 24 hours.

“So I think it was just more intentionality of trying to be consistent with it. And obviously, it took off a little bit, and people paid attention to it, but there was nothing that really inspired it. It wasn't like, ‘Oh, I got traded, now let me get on this podcast.' I think it was just more me being focused on it a little bit.”

Porter Jr. said he will be scaling back the frequency of his show as he focuses on the season. The Nets forward will step into an expanded workload with Brooklyn after playing a complementary role in Denver.