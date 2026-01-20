Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets have a long injury report to deal with going into their upcoming matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Nuggets have dealt with multiple injuries throughout the course of the season, especially with starters Nikola Jokic and Cameron Johnson. Jokic is recovering from a hyperextended left knee while Johnson heals a bone bruise in his right knee.

In the team's latest injury report, there are nine players who have their respective statuses. Jokic and Johnson remain out, while Christian Braun, Jonas Valanciunas, Curtis Jones, and Tamar Bates are still unavailable due to injury. On the bright side, Murray, Aaron Gordon and Tim Hardaway Jr. carry probable statuses with regard to their availability in the game.

What lies ahead for Jamal Murray, Nuggets

The Nuggets have persevered despite not having their best player in Nikola Jokic due to injury. Jamay Murray has stepped up in his absence as Denver went 7-4 following Jokic's injury.

Murray has returned to remarkable star form, enjoying his best year as a scorer. He is averaging 25.9 points, 7.3 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and one steal per game throughout 39 appearances. He is shooting 49% from the field, including 44.7% from beyond the arc, and 89.3% from the free-throw line.

Denver boasts a 29-14 record on the season, sitting at third place in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Minnesota Timberwolves by two games and Houston Rockets by 2.5 games while trailing the San Antonio Spurs by one game and Oklahoma City Thunder by 6.5 games. The squad possesses the best scoring offense and offensive rating in the league, but rank 20th in scoring defense and 25th in defensive rating.

Following their matchup against the Lakers on Jan. 20 at 10 p.m. ET, the Nuggets will prepare for their next contest. They are on the road when they face the Washington Wizards on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. ET.