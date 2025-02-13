The Denver Nuggets are playing some of their best basketball of the season as they steamroll towards the All-Star break. On Wednesday night, Denver won its eighth game in a row with a convincing 132-121 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Nikola Jokic was excellent again in this one, posting yet another triple-double, but Jamal Murray was the story of the night. The star guard posted the third-highest scoring game in Nuggets history with a career-high 55-point explosion to lead Denver to the win. Murray was very efficient on his way to one of the best games of his career, shooting 20-for-36 from the field and 7-for-15 from 3-point range.

This game marks the second time Murray has dropped a 50-burger in the regular season, to go along with two 50-point games in the Disney Bubble. His previous career high was 50 points in 2021, and his previous season high in 2024-25 was 45 points about a month ago.

After the game, Nuggets fans and fans around the NBA were going crazy on social media.

After a difficult start to the season, Murray has been playing some very good basketball. In order for the Nuggets to be true championship contenders and make a push for their second title in three years, Murray has to be the guy that he was in the playoffs in both 2020 and 2023, and this recent stretch of play is the first time he has put that on display this season.

The Nuggets needed this kind of performance from Murray while they get healthy before the break. Denver is currently one of the most banged up teams in the league, as Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Peyton Watson and Russell Westbrook all missed this game. Porter and Gordon are both dealing with minor injuries, but Watson and Westbrook are going to be out for a little while, so the Nuggets will need Murray to continue stepping up.

The Nuggets will have a good chance to keep their winning streak going when they resume play after the All-Star break on Thursday, Feb. 20 against the Charlotte Hornets. After that contest, the Nuggets have dates with the Los Angeles Lakers, Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks, so they will have some marquee matchups with a lot of eyes on them. If Murray can keep up this level of play, the Nuggets will be sitting pretty heading into the playoffs.