The Denver Nuggets are set to host the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. The Nuggets are dealing with some injury concerns, however. Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are among the players listed on the injury report. So, are the Nuggets stars playing tonight vs. the Wizards?

Murray is listed on the injury report with a left ankle sprain and an illness. Gordon is dealing with a right hamstring strain. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic remains out due to a left knee bone bruise.

With Jokic out, the Nuggets would certainly benefit from having Murray and Gordon available. Here's everything we know about their injury statuses for tonight's game.

Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon injury statuses for Wizards vs. Nuggets game

Murray and Gordon are both currently listed as probable to play on Saturday night, per the NBA injury report.

Denver will enter play with a 28-13 record, a mark that is good for third place in the Western Conference standings. Murray has played well and kept the Nuggets afloat amid Jokic's injury absence.

As for Washington, the Wizards will enter the game with a 10-30 record. The Wizards are sitting in 14th place in the Eastern Conference.

Although the Nuggets are in the driver's seat at home, they will still benefit from having their stars on the floor. When it comes to the question of if Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are playing tonight, the answer is probably.

Nuggets' injury report

The Nuggets have nine players listed on Saturday's injury report.

Jamal Murray (left ankle sprain/illness): Probable

Aaron Gordon (right hamstring strain): Probable

Bruce Brown (right knee inflammation): Probable

Tamar Bates (left foot surgery): Out

Christian Braun (left ankle sprain): Out

Cameron Johnson (right knee bone bruise): Out

Nikola Jokic (left knee bone bruise): Out

Jonas Valanciunas (right calf strain): Out

Curtis Jones (G League two-way): Out

The Wizards played on Friday night, losing by a final score of 128-115 to the Sacramento Kings. Since Saturday's game is the second of a back-to-back for the Wizards, Washington has not released its injury report as of this story's writing.