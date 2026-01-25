On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets will hit the floor for a road game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Jamal Murray is on the injury report for this game, currently listed as questionable with right hamstring inflammation and left hip inflammation. Here's everything we know about Murray's injuries and his playing status vs the Grizzlies.

Jamal Murray's playing status vs the Grizzlies

Given his questionable designation on the injury report, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not Murray will be able to give it a go on Sunday in Memphis. Murray has been in and out of the lineup for the Nuggets over the last several weeks as the team attempts to hold down the fort in the absence of Nikola Jokic, who will miss another game on Sunday with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Jonas Valanciunas is questionable for the Nuggets with a right calf strain, while standout wing Peyton Watson is also questionable with a right ankle strain and a left ankle sprain.

Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon, and Cameron Johnson will all miss this game due to various injuries.

For the Grizzlies, Ja Morant will remain out of the lineup with a left elbow UCL sprain, while Santi Aldama, Brandon Clarke, Ty Jerome, Zach Edey, and Scottie Pippen Jr. will all also be out.

Overall, the Nuggets have done a solid job of keeping things together in the absence of Jokic, currently sitting at 31-15 after a recent road win over the reeling Milwaukee Bucks in a game in which several key players were out of the lineup.

There was some doubt as to whether this game would be able to be played, considering the inclement weather that the city of Memphis is currently dealing with, but as of now, all signs point to things going on as scheduled, with tipoff set for 3:30 pm ET.