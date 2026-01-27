The Denver Nuggets finally received encouraging news before facing the Detroit Pistons. Jamal Murray and Peyton Watson are listed as probable and are expected to return after missing the last game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Both were also questionable for the postponed matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies. Now, the timing feels right. Nikola Jokic, however, remains sidelined.

The Nuggets enter at 31–15 on a two-game winning streak and sit third in the West. Detroit arrives hotter. The Pistons stand at 33–11 and lead the East. Under the stadium lights, this matchup already feels charged. The Nuggets need rhythm. Detroit brings confidence. The crowd will feel it early.

Jamal Murray’s return shifts everything. He averages 26.0 points while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 44.8 percent from three. His scoring creates space. His pace creates order. Watson adds balance and edge with 14.5 points per game and energy on both ends. Together, they restore movement and speed. With Jokic still out, the Nuggets must win with flow instead of force.

A Nuggets test of identity without Jokic

Without Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets lean on collective belief. As a result, they pass more, defend harder, and trust Jamal Murray to lead and Peyton Watson to disrupt. This is not about replacing an MVP. Instead, it is about surviving the moment. Still, Detroit will test that resolve. The Pistons arrive healthy and fearless, playing with pace and purpose. Their record shows discipline. Their swagger shows growth.

For the Nuggets, this game is more than another date on the calendar. Rather, it is proof of depth and chemistry. Two straight wins have already built momentum. Another win would send a louder message across the league.

Meanwhile, Nuggets fans should expect emotion and urgency. Murray wants to remind everyone who he is. Watson wants to prove he belongs on this stage. Jokic will watch from the sideline, but the fight will still burn on the floor.

In the bigger picture, the season is long, but nights like this shape direction. So the question remains: can the Nuggets rise without its anchor, or will the Pistons keep ruling the spotlight?