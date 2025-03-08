Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic made history Friday night in the 149-141 win over the Phoenix Suns as being the first player to have a 30 point, 20 rebound, and 20 assist triple-double. As other Nuggets stars contributed in the win over the Suns, Jokic had a masterful outing as he reacted to the feat in a humorous way after the game.

Jokic would finish with 31 points, 21 rebounds, and 22 assists, which the latter statistic is also the most by a center in NBA history. ESPN's Scott Van Pelt would set up a question to Jokic after the game in trying to put the statline into perspective of how outstanding and historic it is in the hopes of getting a great answer from the superstar.

“Nikola, it’s a 30-20-20,” Van Pelt said. “No one’s ever done it! I mean, you make it look easy. Tim Legler, who’s calling the game, said, ‘I’ve never seen anything like it.’ I get that this is just kinda what you do, but do you appreciate for those of us watching it, we’re just kind of shaking our heads.”

However, the 30-year-0ld would have a signature reaction in not making it too big of a deal and would say he'll reflect on this game when he finishes his career and is on his “couch.”

“Uhh, I mean, thank you guys,” Jokic said. “I think I'm gonna see this and think about this when my career is over … I will say that … It's gonna be nice to go finish my career, on my couch, and think I had a really good game. So, right now, we have a back to back in three days or tomorrow in two days, so I'm thinking on how to get rest, how to recover myself.”

“It's gonna be nice to go finish my career, on my couch, and think I had a really good game… I'm thinking how to get rest [and] recover myself.” Nikola Jokic on being the first to record a 30-20-20 game in NBA history 😅 (via @SportsCenter)pic.twitter.com/7ciwyJjUb7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nuggets' Michael Malone on how Nikola Jokic is indescribable

As the Nuggets star Jokic has had many triple-doubles over his career, Friday's could rank among the best due to the historic nature. It also marks Jokic's 29th triple-double of the season, which ties his team record as in total, he has 149 of them.

There was another historic component as per ESPN, “it was also the seventh time this season that Jokic had at least 15 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a game, tied with Oscar Robertson (1961-62) for the most in a season in NBA history.” The outing garnered a response from Denver head coach Michael Malone, saying he is indescribable.

“Nikola Jokic is one of one,” Malone said. “I mean, the first player to ever have a 30, 20 and 20 game. I can't describe him, so don't ask me to. The guy is just an incredible player, and when you are one of one in this league and the tremendous history of this league, that says a lot. And there's a lot of good players in this league, but Nikola, in my opinion, is just in a class well by himself.”

Denver is 41-22 which puts them third in the West as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.