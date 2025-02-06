The Denver Nuggets, and the rest of the NBA, were rocked by this weekend's blockbuster Luka Doncic trade. Now anything feels possible before the conclusion of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. One Nuggets player shared his feelings about the recent flurry of moves in the NBA.

Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic did not hold back when talking about the NBA trade deadline.

“I mean, we sign a contract. You can get traded,” Jokic said during an interview on Wednesday via Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports. “Be professional, don't close the door behind you if you get traded. Just be a professional.”

This year's NBA trade deadline has been more intense than most. The list of trades is headlined by the massive Luka Doncic trade from this weekend. However, there have also been a flurry of other moves throughout the week. They are expected to continue until the deadline at 3PM ET on Thursday.

“It can happen, don't take it personally. It's a business, it's a job. It's not that you're going to do something else. You're going to go to another team to play basketball. I think it can happen. That doesn't mean you're a bad player, good player. Just maybe the team wants to change the energy or the style of play. It's a normal thing to happen in the NBA.”

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic preached similar message after blockbuster Luka Doncic trade

Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic are friends, so it makes sense that Jokic would check in on Luka after such a wild week.

Jokic spoke about the magnitude of the trade that sent Luka to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

“It's probably the biggest trade — I'm not going to say history — but probably in the last 10 to 15 years,” said Jokic. “Seems like nobody is safe and it probably should be that way.”

Jokic preached the same pragmatic perspective of the NBA trade deadline when talking about the Doncic trade.

“It's a business. Nobody expected it, especially him. I think nobody is safe in the league it seems like,” said Jokic. “But I think he is going to do a good job. I think he is the player for the big scene, even though in Dallas I thought he had something special going.”

It will be interesting to see if the Nuggets make any last-minute trades before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday.