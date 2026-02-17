Over the weekend, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was in attendance for the NBA All-Star game at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Jokic played sparingly for Team World in the festivities as he continues to recover from a recent knee injury, but he still seemed to enjoy himself for the most part during the weekend.

Jokic has long been known to have a friendship with fellow international NBA star Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers, and at one point, the Serbian big man cracked a joke at Doncic's expense.

“You know why Luka [Doncic] follows everything? Because he bets on everything. Gamble, gamble,” said Jokic, per Indiana Pacers star Pascal Siakam's Instagram page.

Doncic could be seen simply shaking his head at the dig.

“You know why Luka [Doncic] follows everything? Because he bets on everything. Gamble, gamble.” — Nikola Jokic 😂 (via @pskills43/ IG)pic.twitter.com/lQWRQkqLbr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 17, 2026

The NBA might have a bit of sensitivity for gambling-related jokes at the current juncture due to recent arrests that were made involving Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier in alleged gambling activities.

Article Continues Below

However, that hasn't stopped the league from going full steam ahead on its partnership with various sportsbooks, with live betting odds being displayed all over NBC's telecast for various events at All-Star Saturday Night.

Meanwhile, Jokic and the Nuggets are hoping to put together a strong stretch run of the season after they hit a bit of a rough patch leading up to the All-Star break. The injury bug has not been kind to Denver this year, as Peyton Watson and Aaron Gordon are both currently sidelined due to hamstring injuries.

The team only recently got Jokic and Cameron Johnson back from injuries of their own, and Jamal Murray has also been in and out of the lineup at times with various ailments.

In any case, the Nuggets' regular season will resume on Friday evening on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers.