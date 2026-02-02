Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren was named as an All-Star for the first time, so Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson congratulated him in a slightly different way.

The Nuggets were looking for their third straight win as they hosted the Thunder at Ball Arena on Sunday. It could be a preview of the conference finals, with Denver and Oklahoma City getting back Nikola Jokic and Isaiah Hartenstein, respectively, from injuries.

But in the first quarter, it was Peyton who starred. He received the perfect pass from Jokic as he cut to the basket. He then served up a nasty throwdown against Holmgren, who did not make a business decision.

PEYTON WATSON THROWS IT DOWN OVER CHET HOLMGREN 😱pic.twitter.com/sGpU2Zu7i0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 2, 2026

Talk about having an extra altitude in Mile High City.

Watson continues to make his case for Most Improved Player, showing that he can produce all-around numbers when given ample minutes. He has stepped up admirably, as Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, Jonas Valanciunas, and Cameron Johnson have all missed time due to injuries.

The 23-year-old Watson may not be an All-Star yet like Holmgren, but he has definitely earned the respect of his peers. He has credited Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant for his continued pursuit of success.

The fourth-year-forward is set to become a free agent by the end of the season, and he is expected to garner a lot of interest and earn big money. He is averaging 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 1.2 blocks in 30.3 minutes.

As of writing, the Nuggets are trailing the Thunder at halftime, 62-55. Watson has a team-high 13 points.