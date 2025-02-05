Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was stunned when he heard about the trade of his good friend Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers landed Doncic, as well as Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris. In return, the Mavericks received Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick.

The trade, which seems rather lopsided, given the caliber of player Doncic is and how little the Lakers had to send out to land him, is still leaving many fans and players shocked days later.

Following the Nuggets 125-113 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Jokic was asked about his thoughts on the Doncic trade.

“It's probably the biggest trade — I'm not going to say history — but probably in the last 10 to 15 years,” said Jokic. “Seems like nobody is safe and it probably should be that way.”

Nikola Jokic already in contact with friend Luka Doncic following trade

The day after the trade was announced, Jokic made sure to check in on Doncic. He told Denver reporters that he had texted Doncic.

“I texted him. I think he didn't expect it of course,” said Jokic. “I just think he needs to be with family right now. It's a big move.”

NBA trades aren't anything new, and Jokic acknowledges that. He knows the NBA is a business and had a brutally honest take on loyalty in the league. Despite the massive change, he thinks Doncic will succeed in LA.

“It's a business. Nobody expected it, especially him. I think nobody is safe in the league it seems like,” said Jokic. “But I think he is going to do a good job. I think he is the player for the big scene, even though in Dallas I thought he had something special going.”

Doncic has been sidelined with a calf injury that has kept him out since Christmas. However, he is expected to make his return soon. Prior to his injury, Doncic was averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists.

Doncic returning from injury could make the next Nuggets-Lakers matchup even more intriguing, as the Lakers are set to visit the Mile High City on February 22nd.