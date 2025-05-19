The Oklahoma City Thunder’s physical defensive approach paid off in Game 7, frustrating Denver’s rhythm from start to finish. In a surprising twist, Alex Caruso took on the challenge of guarding Nikola Jokic during key moments, using grit and smart positioning to limit the MVP’s impact despite a major size disadvantage. The move stunned Denver fans, who watched in disbelief as Caruso’s relentless pressure became a disruptive force. His performance underscored the Thunder’s commitment to outworking the Nuggets, helping Oklahoma City punch their ticket to the Western Conference Finals.

“Alex Caruso must be playing a different sport out there because what he's doing to Nikola Jokic is not allowed in basketball,” said Denver Sports 104.3’s Jake Shapiro in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In the end, several key factors brought Denver’s season to a close on Sunday. Most of the core four were battling through varying levels of injury, and the team received little to no impact from Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Compounding the issue, once officials allowed Alex Caruso to play Jokic physically without consequence—and Thunder defenders freely collapsed into the paint without fear of Denver making them pay—the Nuggets lost control.

With no rhythm, limited offensive responses, and little resistance from the whistle, Denver’s hopes of advancing were extinguished.

Alex Caruso neutralizing Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic spent much of Game 7 being hounded by Alex Caruso in a Box-and-1 look that frustrated both the reigning MVP and Nuggets fans alike. Despite giving up considerable size, Caruso—widely regarded as one of the premier defensive guards in the league—delivered an exceptional performance, physically challenging Jokic throughout the night.

While Caruso frequently flirted with fouls, Jokic struggled to adjust, often opting to highlight the contact to officials instead of powering through it. The result was a stat line of 20 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and five turnovers—numbers that fell short of what Denver needed from its star in an elimination game.

Murray struggled to find his rhythm, scoring just 13 points on 16 attempts while often looking out of sync. Porter Jr. contributed only six points in 23 minutes and saw less floor time than Aaron Gordon, who, despite nursing a hamstring injury, battled through 25 gritty minutes and pulled down 11 rebounds.

Christian Braun was arguably the most consistent Nugget on the floor, but even he continued to struggle from beyond the arc, finishing just 2-of-9 from three.

The Nuggets ran out of steam at the worst possible moment, falling short on the road against a deeper, more energized Oklahoma City team. The Thunder had one final adjustment to make, and it came in the form of Alex Caruso, whose defensive intensity changed the game.

Caruso delivered a massive blow off the bench, finishing with a staggering +40 in just 26 minutes. For Denver, the loss underscored a painful truth—if they hope to compete for another championship, they’ll need a player with Caruso’s grit, versatility, and impact coming off their own bench.