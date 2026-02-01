On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets will hit the floor at home for a big game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on national TV. Christian Braun is on the injury report for this game, currently listed as doubtful with a left ankle sprain. Here's everything we know about Braun's injury and his playing status vs the Thunder on Sunday.

Christian Braun's playing status vs the Thunder

Given his doubtful designation on the injury report, it wouldn't appear very likely that Christian Braun will be able to suit up for this contest. However, Braun's status on the report still constitutes an upgrade, as he has been out for some time with the ankle injury, so even if he isn't able to go tonight, it would appear that a return is on the horizon for the former Kansas Jayhawk.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic isn't listed on the injury report after recently returning from a knee injury, helping guide Denver to a win over the Los Angeles Clippers over the weekend at home. Cameron Johnson and Aaron Gordon will both remain out of the lineup for Denver.

For the Thunder, Alex Caruso has been ruled out due to a right adductor strain, while Ajay Mitchell will also remain out due to an abdominal strain. Jalen Williams will also stay out of the lineup due to a hamstring injury.

This game will mark a rematch of last year's Western Conference semifinals series between the Thunder and Nuggets, which Oklahoma City ended up winning in seven hard-fought games. Many fans and pundits alike view Denver as Oklahoma City's biggest challenger in the Western Conference this year, and the Nuggets did an excellent job of holding down the fort in Jokic's recent absence.

In any case, tipoff is set for 9:30 pm ET from the Ball Arena in Denver.