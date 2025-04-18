Russell Westbrook has his fair share of familiarity with Kawhi Leonard heading into the Denver Nuggets' first-round matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Westbrook used to be teammates with Leonard during his brief stint on the Clippers. They played together for two seasons, making two playoff appearances that ended in first-round exits.

Now that they're on different teams again, Westbrook provided insight on the challenges of slowing down a player of Leonard's caliber.

“Big difference. I mean Kawhi is really really good. He impacts winning in different ways, not just scoring the basketball. He’s a hell of a player. He does a great job of getting to his spots and when he’s playing at a high level, it makes them a really really good team.”

What's next for Russell Westbrook, Nuggets

It is notable information for Russell Westbrook to reveal about Kawhi Leonard, especially as the Nuggets take on the Clippers.

The Nuggets won two out of four games in the regular season series against the Clippers. Los Angeles took the first two before Denver responded by securing the last two. However, they haven't faced each other since January, meaning that their overall states are different from what they were months ago.

Denver continues to boast the star core of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. while Westbrook provides support off the bench. Los Angeles counters that with Leonard, James Harden, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac, presenting themselves as a tough opponent for Denver to get past.

Denver finished the regular season with a 50-32 record, taking the fifth seed in the Western Conference standings. They will look to make a deep playoff run after falling in Game 7 to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the West Semis last year. It has been two years since their title run in 2023.

The Nuggets will prepare to begin their series against the Clippers at home. Game 1 will take place on April 19 at 3:30 p.m. ET.