It was a marquee matchup in the NBA on Tuesday as the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs—the top two teams in the Western Conference—met for the fourth time this season.

The Thunder erected a large lead in the third quarter. In the closing seconds, Shai Gilegous-Alexander stirred Paycom Center to a frenzy after his emphatic block on Victor Wembanyama.

Stephon Castle tried to lob it to Wembanyama for an alley-oop, but Gilgeous-Alexander soared to spike the ball, with the 7-foot-4 center falling to the floor.

Shai with the MONSTER rejection on Wemby 🤯pic.twitter.com/GAojyRpL0j — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 14, 2026

Just when you thought you've seen it all, Gilgeous-Alexander comes up with another highlight.

The Thunder went on to beat the Spurs, 119-98, to finally get one after going o-3 in their first three meetings, including in the semifinals of the NBA Cup.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with game-highs of 34 points and four blocks, one shy of his career-high, on top of five rebounds and five assists. He shot 11-of-23 from the field and 11-of-13 from the charity stripe.

Jalen Williams provided support with 20 points, three assists, and two steals.

Oklahoma City improved to 33-7, including 19-2 at home.

Wembanyama, who recently returned to the starting lineup, had a subpar game with 17 points and seven rebounds.

Castle led the Spurs with 20 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists.

San Antonio dropped to 27-12, including 13-7 on the road.

The Thunder and the Spurs could battle again if they continue to dominate the Western Conference. It could also be a budding rivalry featuring two of the most elite players in the league in Gilgeous-Alexander and Wembanyama.