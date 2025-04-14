Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and Pistons guard Malik Beasley shared a moment a few days after their celebration drama. The elite three-point shooter was unhappy with his former teammates' actions at his expense on Friday. However, any notion of the two having beef after this heated moment was squashed during the pregame of the Pistons-Bucks game today.

The Milwaukee Bucks' Twitter page sent out a post showing that the two are still on good terms.

All love between Giannis and Beas. 😂 pic.twitter.com/FR0TMQxKfe — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Bucks enter the postseason with a chance shock the NBA world

Giannis and Malik will now move on to the playoffs, with both teams confident heading into their first-round clashes. The Bucks have clinched the No. 5 seed and will now play the Indiana Pacers. These two divisional rivals matched up in the same round last year, with Indiana winning the series 4-2. Of course, the caveat to that result was the injuries to Giannis and Damian Lillard.

For this season, the star point guard has been out since late March with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. Lillard, fortunately, has been recovering well and is expected to return sometime during the playoffs. On the other hand, Giannis seems like he's about 100%, which is a blessing to the Bucks franchise. The two-time MVP has not been fully healthy in the playoffs since 2022, when he almost singlehandedly led Milwaukee to a second-round series win over the Boston Celtics. With a player of this Antetokounmpo's caliber healthy, anything is possible.

Even in Lillard's absence, this team is picking up steam. The Bucks finished the season on an eight-game winning streak with several key role players elevating their form. Kyle Kuzma has been a welcomed addition to Milwaukee over the trade deadline, while key bench players like Bobby Portis and Kevin Porter Jr. are rounding into form.

Overall, it's great to see Giannis and Malik Beasley share this moment. The Pistons' shooting guard is a bit of an instigator and knows that what Antetokounmpo did was not personal. There will be a lot of doubters of the Bucks as they embark on this playoff journey. However, regardless of whichever opponents it faces in the Eastern Conference, Milwaukee will always have the best player in the series. That gives this group a chance against anyone it meets over the next month.