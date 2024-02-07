The Detroit Pistons have agreed to trade Kevin Knox, a 2024 second-round pick, and the draft rights to Gabriele Procida to the Utah Jazz ahead of the NBA trade deadline in exchange for forward Simone Fontecchio, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The draft pick going to Utah is actually the more favorable second-round pick of either the Washington Wizards' or Memphis Grizzlies' 2024 second-round picks, which are both owned by the Pistons, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

Fontecchio has seen his minutes and role increase with the Jazz this season, starting in 34 of the 50 games he has played in. This season, the 28-year-old Italian forward has averaged 8.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 39.1 percent from three-point range. As a result, Fontecchio became a key trade deadline target for several teams around the league, most notably the Boston Celtics.

After making a name for himself during the first half of the season as a perimeter shooting threat in Utah, Fontecchio now joins a struggling Pistons team that is looking to re-tool their roster.

Currently 6-43 on the season, the Pistons find themselves entering the trade deadline with the mindset of adding value. Cade Cunningham is a player Detroit envisions building around for many years to come, which is why having reliable shooters like Fontecchio is essential. However, this trade now opens the door for the Pistons to explore the possibility of moving some of their veterans.

Alec Burks, Monte Morris, and Bojan Bogdanovic have all seen their names pop up in trade rumors recently, Bogdanovic being the player that has peaked the interest of numerous playoff-contending teams. The Philadelphia 76ers were recently named a suitor for the 34-year-old sharpshooter. The addition of Fontecchio may very well set the stage for the Pistons to move on from at least one of these veteran players before Thursday's trade deadline.

For the Jazz, moving Fontecchio while his value was at its highest appeared to be a likely move in recent weeks. Set to become a restricted free agent in the summer, it made sense to capitalize on his value now.

At the cost of an early second-round pick and the draft right to Procida, the Pistons acquire one of the more underrated shooters in the league out on the wing. The sense is that Detroit hopes to keep Fontecchio around long-term after making this trade with the Jazz.

Whether or not the Pistons look to get involved in more deals ahead of the trade deadline remains the ultimate question.