The Detroit Pistons ended the first half against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday with a 67-44 lead. Ausar Thompson helped Detroit earn an extra three-points after stealing the ball away from Brooklyn guard Cam Thompson and nailing a crazy half-court shot at the buzzer.

Thomas tried splitting two defenders, but Thompson got his hand on the ball. The 23-year-old Pistons star gained possession of the ball at half-court with about 1.5 seconds remaining on the clock. He immediately turned around, heaved the ball in the air, and banked it in for three-points.

AUSAR THOMPSON HALF COURT BUZZER BEATER 🚨 👀 pic.twitter.com/xte3UiWZXq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 2, 2026

Thompson has been one of Detroit's key contributors this season, helping the club reach the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference just before the February 5 trade deadline. He entered Sunday's contest having played 43 games, averaging 10.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game in those contests. He also owns a 50.7% field goal percentage while shooting 26.3% from beyond the three-point line.

However, Ausar Thompson's true value lies in his abilities as a defender. His 1.8 steals per game average is good enough for fifth-best in the league. He is tied with New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby in that category, and only Dyson Daniels, Tyrese Maxey, Cason Wallace, and Kawhi Leonard are ranked ahead of him.

Thompson is in his third season in the league after the Pistons picked him No. 5 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. He was selected right after his brother, Amen Thompson, was drafted by the Houston Rockets No. 4 overall. They are the first twins in league history to be selected back-to-back, and the first brothers to be picked in the top 10 of a draft.