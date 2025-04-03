There is a feeling that Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart has revived the team's streetball sensibilities following the recent brawl against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Stewart was one of five players who received suspensions for the melee by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

While some are reviling against what transpired, others were riveted. One of those was former NBA player Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony spoke about the incident on his podcast, 7 pm in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony. He jokingly advocated for a GoFundMe page to be set up for Stewart, considering his frequent, volatile play, while speaking about Stewart's suspension from both sides.

“They should put a GoFundMe account up for Isaiah Stewart,” Anthony said. “The whole city of Detroit, make a pot for Isaiah Stewart. On the flip side of that he should watch that because there’s nobody who has been in that position and that type of player and personality who haven’t said that was the worst s—t they’ve ever done in their career. Everybody who’s been in those situations and that type of player has regretted being that type of player at one point and time because you lose so much being that type of player.”

Anthony went on to say that it would be in the Pistons' best interest to set money aside for Stewart.

“You ain’t got nobody backing that dollar amount though. Nobody is investing in that dollar amount. That dollar amount is coming out of your pocket. Now if the team was saying we’re going to pay the fines and all that, go for it. Okay, we got a pot of money over here for this wild guy. We know he’s going to get techs, we know he’ll get ejected. This is a pot for Isaiah Stewart, that would be me investing into my guy. As a team, I would put a separate pot to the side. The Isaiah Stewart fund.”

It seems like a sensible idea considering who the Pistons are dealing with.

Isaiah Stewart can raise a racquet

Much like his Pistons predecessor Dennis Rodman, Stewart is an emotionally unpredictable player. He plays with a burning passion but with uncontrolled fervor.

As a result, Stewart has found himself in numerous altercations.

In 2021, Stewart got into a scuffle with LeBron James during a Pistons/Lakers game. Stewart received a two game suspension and James received one.

Stewart was arrested for punching Phoenix Suns' Drew Eubanks during a game in 2024. That same year Stewart received a flagrant foul after dragging Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to the floor by his jersey.

Last month, Stewart got into it with Steph Curry in the middle of a Pistons/Warriors game.