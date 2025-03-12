Last Saturday, the Golden State Warriors took a 115-110 victory over the resurgent Detroit Pistons, with Stephen Curry having another strong scoring effort, tallying a game-high 32 points to lead the way for the Dubs. But Curry, uncharacteristically enough, also engaged in a bit of a heated moment with Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart — with the two getting called for technical fouls in the aftermath of their exchange.

Apparently, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Curry was taunting his former Warriors teammate in Dennis Schroder, prompting Stewart to come to the Pistons guard's rescue.

“Steph, especially with the way he's feeling it right now, he's over there, he does his taunts and stuff [which] ticks off opponents. I'm sure Stewart's over there, thinking, ‘Let's get this going,'” Slater said in an appearance on FanDuel TV's Run It Back.

“That was a really chirpy game in general. Dennis Schroder was heavily involved in that one, probably because the Warriors unceremoniously traded for [him] at a time when he didn't necessarily want to be traded and then traded him again about a month later for Jimmy Butler.”

Steph Curry's taunts agitated Dennis Schröder and led to his incident with Isaiah Stewart 😳 "I will say, (Stewart) kept it a little bit more in check than the LeBron one. He wasn't quite going after Steph like that." – @anthonyVslater "No blood." – @MichelleDBeadle pic.twitter.com/wou45FRzlG — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) March 11, 2025

Curry may be known for being a babyfaced assassin, but make no mistake about it, there is nothing baby-like in the way he carries himself on the hardwood. The Warriors star has always exuded confidence, and he's always been expressive of the way he enjoys himself on the court whenever he torches the opposition.

The Pistons learned firsthand that Curry is not someone to be trifled with. And it's not like Curry has to rely on pure enforcers such as Draymond Green or Butler to do his bidding. He can look out for himself without any issues, and the Warriors have always taken after his confident personality.

Warriors regain their edge with Jimmy Butler trade

The Warriors franchise has maintained the sense of accomplishment brought forth by their dynastic run from 2015 to 2022, but there was a feeling that the team was on the downturn — on its last legs in the Stephen Curry era. But with Jimmy Butler having tanked his value, the Warriors saw an opening and traded for him — elevating the team in the process.

They have gone 12-1 with Butler active in the lineup, and this is no fluke; Butler just does so many things for the Warriors on both ends of the floor that it's not far off from the realm of possibility that they go on a deep playoff run this year — provided they run into favorable matchups in the playoffs.