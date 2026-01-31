The Detroit Pistons are set to take on the Golden State Warriors on the road on Friday evening. Unfortunately, it sounds like the club will be without one of its key rotational players for the contest.

Reports indicate that Caris LeVert is officially ruled out against the Warriors, according to Hunter Patterson of The Athletic. After initially being deemed doubtful due to an illness, the Pistons went ahead and kept LeVert out of the lineup.

“Caris has been downgraded to out.”

This will be the 16th missed game this season for the 31-year-old guard. When healthy, LeVert has served as a consistent backup, averaging 19.7 minutes per game. In the contests he has played, the 10-year veteran is averaging 7.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 34.0% from beyond the three-point line.

With Caris LeVert out, the Pistons may lean on Jaden Ivey more than usual off the bench to help in the backcourt. Marcus Sasser may also get an increased role on Friday against the Warriors. Either way, Detroit has options thanks to its strong depth on the roster, as the club aims for its 35th win on the season.

The Pistons reached the playoffs in the 2024-25 campaign after a five-year postseason drought. Detroit has done a great job this year maintaining momentum, as the franchise is in first place in the Eastern Conference, and has a 5.5-game lead over the second-placed New York Knicks. Cade Cunningham's development has played a key role in the team's recent success.