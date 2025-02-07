The Detroit Pistons will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at Little Caesars Arena. Cade Cunningham is questionable on the team's injury report due to a right ankle sprain.

Here's everything we know about Cunningham's injury and playing status vs. the 76ers.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Cade Cunningham injury status vs. 76ers

Cunningham tweaked his ankle during Wednesday's 118-115 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was able to finish the game, posting 38 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and four steals on 11-of-29 shooting from the field and 13-of-13 from the free-throw line in 38 minutes. A questionable tag indicates point guard is experiencing some level of discomfort in the ankle.

His status will gain clarity closer to tipoff.

Cunningham earned his first All-Star nod while leading the Pistons into the playoff picture. The former No. 1 overall pick has averaged 25.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 9.4 assists on 45/35/85 shooting splits over 47 appearances. He and Nikola Jokic are the NBA's only players averaging at least 25 points, six rebounds and nine assists this season.

Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley are also on the Pistons' injury report, both listed as probable. Harris is dealing with a left calf contusion, while Beasley has a left shoulder strain.

The Pistons sit seventh in the Eastern Conference standings at 25-26. However, they've lost five of their last seven games. J.B. Bickerstaff's squad ranks 24th in defense during that span, allowing 119.4 points per game on 48.1 percent shooting from the field and 39.3 percent from three.

Meanwhile, the 76ers have dropped three of their last four following a four-game win streak. Joel Embiid and Paul George will both be available for Philadelphia vs. Detroit. Guerschon Yabusele is questionable due to right knee soreness, while Andre Drummond is doubtful due to left toe injury recovery.