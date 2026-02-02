Detroit Pistons' center Jalen Duren was Sunday's biggest focal point when he was named a 2026 NBA All-Star reserve.

Duren has been one of the most impressive breakout players in the NBA this regular season. His All-Star nod now places him as the third Piston on the roster, joining point guard Cade Cunningham and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. The announcement was made at Little Caesars Arena after the first timeout in the opening period.

Duren approached the postgame podium with a glaring smile on his face after the Pistons' 130-77 blowout victory against the Brooklyn Nets. The 22-year-0ld big man happily spoke on the importance of the All-Star honor.

“I mean, it was tough because I’m trying to focus on the game. I didn’t really want to know until the end. But I mean, it’s a blessing, man. As I said, it’s hard not to smile. It’s hard not to be happy,” Duren explained. “Just a testament to the work. I thank my teammates, my coaches, and everybody who helped me get here. Couldn’t do it alone – just happy.”

Duren has made a significant leap in offensive production, averaging 18 points and just under 11 rebounds per game. His defensive growth has complemented that development with a career-best 106.8 defensive rating. That dominance was on full display against the Nets, posting 21 points and ten rebounds in 24 minutes.

The vote of NBA coaches for the All-Star reserves shows how much respect Duren has earned this season. Even players like forward Draymond Green noticed his growth as a player and showered his game with praise. Bickerstaff also had his own words of admiration for what Duren has accomplished this season.

“It was awesome. And that’s why we’re here and that’s why we do the job that we do. Its to try your best to help people reach their goals. Being able to work with him is a pleasure every single day. His attitude is the same every single day. His approach is the same. His work ethic is the same. His thirst for knowledge and his willingness to want to get better and do the things that we ask him to do to help this team win has just been unbelievable,” Bickerstaff stated during his postgame media session.

“In the year-and-a-half that we’ve been together, I’ve been impressed with him so much every single day. More as a person, I watched him grow as a leader. Now how he’s using his voice. So, it’s just awesome. It’s a great thing to just be able to sit next to somebody and watch those things happen for him.”

Historic performance by Cade Cunningham

The Pistons defeated the Nets by the biggest margin in franchise history. The game remained under the Pistons' control throughout the entire contest, en route to their second straight victory. Detroit's team effort had a standout performance by 2026 All-Star starter Cade Cunningham.

Cunningham became the first player in NBA history to record at least 18 points, 12 assists, four steals, and three blocks in under 30 minutes. Cunningham has shone as one of the best offensive players in the league, but his defensive production has been impressive this season as well. The Pistons only needed 26 minutes of action from their franchise point guard.

Backup point guard Daniss Jenkins made his presence felt off the bench with 18 points. Detroit's second unit scored 63 points altogether to help lift the Pistons to victory.