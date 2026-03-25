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NBA Wednesday tips off with this upcoming tilt in the Eastern Conference as the Atlanta Hawks (40-32) visit the Detroit Pistons (52-19) in their final game of the season, Detroit leading 3-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Hawks-Pistons prediction and pick.

The Atlanta Hawks are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings after most recently beating the Memphis Grizzlies 146-107. Notching back-to-back wins heading into this tilt, they've won 13 of their last 15 games and will look for their first win against Detroit with momentum on their side.

The Detroit Pistons continue to lead the Eastern Conference, taking down the Los Angeles Lakers 113-110 in their latest outing. They've won four-straight and own seven wins over their last eight games, hoping to continue their success and hold onto the top seed heading into the NBA Playoffs.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Hawks vs. Pistons Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +2.5 (-110)

Detroit Pistons: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 226.5 (-115)

Under: 226.5 (-105)

Hawks vs. Pistons Key Injuries

Atlanta: Jalen Johnson (shoulder – Questionable)

Detroit: Javonte Green (ankle – Questionable) / Marcus Sasser (hip – Doubtful) / Cade Cunningham (lung – OUT) / Isaiah Stewart (calf – OUT)

Hawks vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Detroit Pistons are 28-8 at home. The Atlanta Hawks are 19-16 on the road.

The Pistons are 41-17 as favorites. The Hawks have gone 16-20 as underdogs.

The Pistons are 37-34 ATS overall, 18-18 ATS at home. The Hawks are 39-33 ATS overall, 20-15 ATS on the road.

The Pistons are 6-4 outright, 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against the Hawks.

The Hawks are 12-2 ATS over their last 14 games.

The Pistons are 6-1 in their last seven home games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Atlanta's last five games.

The Pistons are 18-5 at home against Eastern Conference opponents.

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Keys to Hawks vs. Pistons Matchup

This season series has been all Detroit Pistons with their most recent 149-115 win in December 2025 being the most resounding. The two sides haven't met in over three months and the Hawks have improved greatly since, moving up the standings slowly but surely with a hot last two months. The Pistons have been surprisingly successful as well, going a perfect 4-0 since losing their franchise star Cade Cunningham to a collapsed lung.

The Pistons' latest win over the Lakers was thanks in large part to Daniss Jenkins, scoring 30 points to lead his team, following up a 22-point game the night before. He's also totaled 16 assists and 11 rebounds over the last two games, making serious contributions and helping his team keep pace ahead of the playoffs. The Pistons would most benefit from their one-seed spot throughout the playoffs, especially if Cunningham will be easing into action after an alarming injury.

The Hawks have been making their own noise with a late push in the Eastern Conference, just one-half game back of the Toronto Raptors. Both CJ McCollum (18.6 PPG) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (20.4 PPG) have been leading the way in scoring over the last 10 games and with Jalen Johnson intermittently out of the lineup, Dyson Daniels has also done a great job filling in with scoring from the small forward spot.

The Hawks have also been getting things done on the defensive side of the ball, allowing the 11th-lowest three-point percentage to opponents (35.6%) and average the fifth-most steals per game (9.5) in the league. The Pistons, however, average the most steals per game in the league (10.5), so we should see both defenses on display in what has been both a high-scoring and low-scoring series.

Hawks vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

With the race for the Eastern Conference, both teams are really heating up at the right time with winning streaks coming into this fourth and final meeting. The Pistons have gotten the best of the Hawks each time out and despite Cade Cunningham being out due to injury, Daniss Jenkins and the rest of the starting lineup has really stepped up in his absence.

The Hawks have been just as hot and with their best player in Jalen Johnson potentially returning for this game, it's no surprise to see them as short road underdogs despite their 0-3 record against Detroit. I suspect things will be different this time around as the Hawks are a much better team from what they earlier in December. They've been playing with much more effort on the defensive end and should offer some solid resistance on road in Detroit.

While the Pistons have been one of the better covering teams at home this season, we're going to take a chance on the Atlanta Hawks as the underdogs on the road here with some wind behind their sails at the moment.

Final Hawks-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks +2.5 (-110); OVER 226.5 (-115)