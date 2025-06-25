Heavy anticipation surrounds the upcoming offseason activity of the Detroit Pistons. Franchise President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon fielded questions from the media about what could be next this summer from the front office.

After fighting their way to their first postseason berth since 2019, the Pistons have been discussed as a team that could expedite contention with a big move to their roster. There were also a number of postseason injuries that could alter the trajectory of the Eastern Conference. Langdon quickly responded to the possibility of making a splash acquisition at the expense of their young core.

“I think it has definitely provoked some thoughts internally in terms of what we can do to get better. I think it hasn't changed the road map for us. I don't think we're in a place to push all our chips in to be locked into a place. We still want to keep that optionality,” Langdon expressed to the media. “I think our guys have been in the gym working a lot. They want to get better, so I think we will see growth from our young players from this year to next year.”

The Pistons are coming off a 44-38 regular season record finish, along with a highly competitive six-game playoff matchup against the New York Knicks. Detroit's young core and their newly added veterans led the way to their bounce-back campaign. Langdon does not seem to be in much of a rush with the roster, as he is still prioritizing internal development.

There was noted optimism in the foundation set in place for the Pistons by Langdon. He even admitted that he pondered how far Detroit could have gone with a healthy Isaiah Stewart and Jaden Ivey active against the Knicks. Stewart was treating knee inflammation during the playoff run, and Ivey has been out of action recovering from a broken fibula back in January. He anticipates that Ivey and Stewart should be healthy and ready to play by the time training camp begins.

Langdon did not rule out the possibility of making upgrades to the roster. He stated he would like to have the veteran free agents back, but said having a backup plan would be wise in case they are fielding bigger offers that the Pistons cannot match.

Article Continues Below

Pistons have a plan for the NBA Draft

Detroit's front office is currently planning for the upcoming NBA Draft starting Wednesday. After finishing with 44 wins, their first-round draft pick was sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves. They currently only hold one draft pick with selection No. 37 in the second round.

Langdon seemed optimistic about the odds of landing a quality player when the second round begins on Thursday. His plan seems to point to locating the best player available instead of searching for a player of need. Langdon explained what the front office is looking for to add this week in the draft.

“We have our qualities that we're looking for. Obviously high character, hardworking, and competitive. As we've kind of looked at that pick, there are a lot of wings that are intriguing. There are some bigs that are intriguing, and there are some guards that can shoot the ball that are intriguing as well. I think we'll find a player that we like at that number,” Langdon stated.

The second round of the 2025 NBA Draft will be broadcast on Thursday, June 26, on ESPN and ABC at 8 PM EST.