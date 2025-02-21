Mindset shapes success, and no one understands this better than Stephen Curry. The Golden State Warriors superstar isn’t just known for his game-changing three-pointers—he also helps his wife, Ayesha Curry, combat a difficult psychological challenge: imposter syndrome, per PEOPLE.

Ayesha, a successful entrepreneur in her own right, has built a brand spanning the culinary world, publishing, beauty, and more. Yet despite her achievements, self-doubt lingers. Speaking to People, she shared how Steph plays a pivotal role in helping her navigate these insecurities.

“I have terrible imposter syndrome, and he is always there to encourage me, remind me, uplift me, and be like, ‘Hey, what do you need today?‘” Ayesha said. His support has been a grounding force, providing reassurance when self-doubt creeps in.

The Imposter Syndrome Struggle

Ayesha’s battle with imposter syndrome is far from rare. According to the American Psychological Association, around 82% of Americans experience this phenomenon at some point. It manifests as persistent feelings of not being good enough, undeserving of success, and fearing exposure as a fraud. Over time, these doubts can lead to anxiety, depression, and professional burnout.

For Ayesha, having a partner who understands the power of mentality—someone who has built an NBA legacy on confidence and resilience—makes all the difference. Steph doesn’t just offer words of encouragement; he actively supports her endeavors, even when it means stepping outside his comfort zone.

Sweet July and Steph’s Role

One example of Steph’s unwavering support is his willingness to be Ayesha’s test subject for her beauty brand, Sweet July. The skincare line, inspired by her Jamaican heritage, incorporates ingredients like Blue Mountain Coffee, known for its under-eye benefits. Ayesha explained, “I felt like what you put in your body you can put on your body.”

While Steph isn’t the type to have an elaborate skincare routine—”He's more of a splash water on my face kind of guy,” Ayesha joked—he still allows her to experiment on him. “He will let me give him a facial, so that's all that matters,” she laughed.

As she expands her beauty empire, Ayesha acknowledges how invaluable Steph’s encouragement has been. “I'd say he's the biggest supporter for me,” she said, expressing gratitude for his unwavering belief in her vision.

With Steph’s backing, Ayesha Curry continues to push forward, proving that success isn’t just about talent or hard work—it’s also about having the right support system in place.