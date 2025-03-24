Jimmy Butler was one of the biggest names moved at the 2025 NBA trade deadline. While it was a controversial and ugly exit from the Miami Heat organization, he's still an elite superstar capable of carrying a team to contender status. Throughout his career, Butler has played with a number of stars, helping him become the superstar that he is today. Here are Jimmy Butler's 10 greatest teammates, ranked.

Check out the gallery.

Throughout Butler's NBA career, he's never had a teammate quite like Stephen Curry's caliber. Widely regarded as the greatest shooter in NBA history, Curry makes life so much easier for Butler thanks to his ability to demand defenses to cover him out in the perimeter. This leaves Butler an open door to dominate with his slashing game.

The team-up came at the right time, with both superstars entering the final stretch of their respective NBA careers. Since Butler joined the Bay Area, the Warriors have posted a stellar 16-3 record when he's in the lineup. It's safe to say that Golden State will be a strong contender in the postseason.

Among Butler's teammates he's had throughout his storied NBA career, there was no one who was as reliable as Bam Adebayo. With Butler, Adebayo transformed into an All-Star-caliber big man coupled with five All-Defensive Team selections. The Kentucky standout ultimately meshed well with Butler.

In fact, with Adebayo and Butler leading the way, the Heat were able to make a pair of NBA Finals appearances in 2020 and 2023. Although none of those Finals trips resulted in a title, it was an impressive feat for a franchise that was still trying to move on from the departures of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh.

3. Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose was the youngest NBA MVP in history. However, injuries took a toll, which derailed his career altogether. Without a star in the Windy City, Butler stepped up for the Chicago Bulls, blossoming into a rising superstar. This signaled a role-reversal, as Butler used to back up Rose during the latter's MVP days.

Coincidentally, Rose and Butler were teammates while playing for the Bulls up to the time they joined the Minnesota Timberwolves. The duo led both teams to playoff runs, including ending a playoff drought in Minnesota.

One of the most decorated players Butler ever played with was Joel Embiid. He was the NBA MVP in 2023, four years after their team-up. In the 2018-19 season, Butler grew disgruntled in Minnesota, demanding a trade that saw him land in Philly. Butler and Embiid formed a combustible duo. Together, they led the Sixers to a 34-17 record.

However, the team fell short in the second round of the playoffs at the hands of the Toronto Raptors. Although the partnership was only brief, it's one of the biggest what-ifs had Butler stayed longer. The Sixers front office just had to make a head-scratching decision to retain Tobias Harris over Butler.

5. Karl-Anthony Towns

Butler has played with several skilled big men. The long list also includes Karl-Anthony Towns. When Butler joined the Timberwolves, he paired relatively well with a much younger version of Towns, at least on the court. With Towns and Butler, the Wolves went 41-33. But the 2015 NBA Most Improved Player grew tired of the culture in Minnesota and forced his way out.

6. Goran Dragic

It wasn't long ago when Goran Dragic played an instrumental role in the Heat's Finals run back in 2020 when the season continued inside the NBA Bubble. In the 2019-20 season, Dragic averaged 16.2 points and 5.1 assists per game. His production off the bench made life easier for Butler as the two helped the Heat make a miraculous run to the Finals. It was just unfortunate that Dragic had to go down with a torn plantar fascia, ruling him out for the Finals.

7. Tyler Herro

During Butler's tenure in Miami, he was able to enjoy the breakout of rising star Tyler Herro. He was one of the young stars during the Heat's playoff run in 2020, setting a myriad of records in the process. The former All-Rookie Second Team selection eventually evolved into an NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner. Without him, it was hard to see Butler carry the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances.

By joining the Warriors, Butler not only gets to play alongside superstar Stephen Curry, but he also gets to team up with Draymond Green. Green was also an instrumental piece in the Warriors dynasty. His defensive toughness and ability to facilitate the offense should make Butler's acclimation in Golden State much easier. In fact, it looks like Green is already capitalizing on Butler's presence. As a result, it doesn't come as a surprise that the Warriors have successfully turned around their season.

9. Joakim Noah

During his time in Chicago, Butler also played alongside fan favorite Joakim Noah. They both battled together for roughly five seasons, paving the way for a handful of competitive playoff runs. Noah's hustle and rim protection made a mark for the Bulls on defense. Outside of Green, Noah was the only other teammate in Butler's career that has an NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award to his name.

10. Luol Deng

Luol Deng played a big hand in Jimmy Butler's breakthrough in the NBA. Butler himself even honored the two-time NBA All-Star, citing that he was an incredible mentor and human being. The 6-foot-9 forward was a major piece in the Bulls' core thanks to his elite two-way play and crazy durability.