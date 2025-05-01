The Houston Rockets found a way to fight off the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night to avoid elimination. The Warriors came into the game with a 3-1 series lead, and a win would've sent them into the next round of the NBA playoffs. Instead, the Rockets dominated from start to finish, and there will now be a Game 6 back in California. Of course, the game came with some controversy, and one of the biggest talking points was Stephen Curry and his injured thumb.

A photo went viral of Stephen Curry before Game 5 because of how his thumb looked. It clearly isn't normal right now, but it isn't affecting his game. However, there have been claims that players on the Rockets, specifically Dillon Brooks, are targeting that injured thumb.

Curry has talked about the thumb injury to the media, and he has been asked about the Rockets targeting it. He hasn't seemed too worried about it, but he wants to make sure that the refs are aware and calling the game correctly.

“You don’t think about it and if it’s a foul, they should call it,” Curry said, according to a video from 95.7 The Game. “That’s it. If it's a foul they should call it.”

Dillon Brooks was also asked about the targeting after Game 5. He was accused of going after Curry's thumb on the broadcast.

“I've been playing the game… If I had an injured ankle, I would attack that ankle every single time,” Brooks said after the game. “So, whatever they're saying on the broadcast, they can keep saying it.”

Stephen Curry's thumb injury and the way that the Rockets defend him will certainly be a big topic of conversation during the final stages of this series. With the win on Wednesday, Houston forced a Game 6 back in San Francisco. The Rockets are one road win away from getting a Game 7 back at home.

The Rockets and Warriors will get underway in Game 6 at 6:00 PT from the Chase Center in San Francisco on Friday night, and the game will be airing on ESPN. The Warriors are currently favored by 5.5 points. With Game 7 being in Houston if necessary, there is a lot of pressure on Golden State in Game 6.