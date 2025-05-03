May 3, 2025 at 11:22 AM ET

Following the Golden State Warriors Game 6 loss to the Houston Rockets, Draymond Green opened up an emotional postgame moment about the retirement of Gregg Popovich as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs. Though Popovich will move into a front-office role, Green's reaction highlighted the weight of the moment across the league.

“It sucks to see him go,” Green told reporters. “I just wish I had one last time to go hug him on the sideline… he's meant so much to this league.”

In his postgame interview after Houston forced a Game 7, the four-time NBA champion couldn't help but reflect on his good times with Popovich, including their Olympic gold-medal run during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

He recalled gifting Popovich his gold-medal-game shoes, a gesture that sparked a lasting bond. The Golden State forward emphasized the mutual respect that defined their connection.

Gregg Popovich retiring from coaching is end of an era

Popovich retiring from coaching represents more than just a pure strategic change for the Spurs– it's the closing of a chapter that shaped modern NBA culture.

Over 30 years, Pop led the franchise to five titles with remarkable consistency, helping boost the Spurs franchise winning percentage to .592, only second to the Celtics. His disciplined leadership and player development shaped the very foundation of the Spurs legacy.

Green compared the Spurs legend to a “gentle giant,” praising the coach's military background, fierce intelligence, but also an unexpected warmth,

“You ask a dumb question, and he'll crush you. But he's also the nicest person you'll ever meet,” The 2016-17 NBA Defensive Player of the Year explained.

Pop's departure from the sidelines signifies a major NBA coaching transition. While he'll remain involved as the team president, for players like Green, it's a symbolic end of an era. The rivalry between the Warriors and Spurs, often underscored by high-stakes battles, also fostered admiration and mentorship.

As the Golden State star summed it up, “He's not dead, but he's meant so much. It's a job well done.”

With Popovich stepping aside, the NBA now turns to a new generation of leadership, but the imprint of the Spurs legacy and Popovich's influence remains a guiding force– especially for players like Green, who knows firsthand what it means to battle and learn from maybe the greatest NBA coach of the 21st century.